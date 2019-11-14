|
|
(nee Dallio) Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank"; loving mother of Michael (Natalie) Dudek; beloved daughter of the late Felice and Mary Dallio; fond nana of Lindsey and Lauren; dear sister of the late Rose and Fran; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the Senior Setons, Leisure Plotters, and the Orland Township Seniors. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home 14318 S. Lagrange Rd., (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Michael's Catholic Church Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Service info (708)460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019