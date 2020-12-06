1/
Josephine A. Poulos
Josephine A. Poulos nee Gailus. Beloved wife of the late James S. Poulos. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Poulos, Laura (Guy) Wassong, Joanna (Jim) Buschbach & Jim (Kim) Poulos. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Jessica) Wassong, Joseph (Pamela) Wassong, Jenny Buschbach, Steven Buschbach, James (Jacqueline) Buschbach, Danny Poulos, Mary Poulos & Michael Poulos. Proud great grandmother of Mason, Layla, Ava, Gianna & James "LBJ". Dear sister of the late Don Gailus & Phyllis Fanuko. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Private at St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
DEC
8
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
