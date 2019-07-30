Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
Josephine A. Pusateri Obituary
Josephine A. "JoAnn" Pusateri, nee Romano, 86, passed peacefully with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Salvatore "Sal" for 64 years; loving mother of Anne Marie (Thomas) Culotta and Tina (Eric) Schmidt; devoted Nonnie of Deena, Aidan and Owen; fond sister of Margie (the late Robert) LaFrenere, Anthony (Amelia) Romano, Frank (the late Loudine) Romano and the late: Martha Dominick and Lena O'Neill; dear aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org. Funeral info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
