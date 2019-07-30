|
Josephine A. "JoAnn" Pusateri, nee Romano, 86, passed peacefully with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Salvatore "Sal" for 64 years; loving mother of Anne Marie (Thomas) Culotta and Tina (Eric) Schmidt; devoted Nonnie of Deena, Aidan and Owen; fond sister of Margie (the late Robert) LaFrenere, Anthony (Amelia) Romano, Frank (the late Loudine) Romano and the late: Martha Dominick and Lena O'Neill; dear aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org. Funeral info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019