1/1
Josephine A. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Thompson, 88, loving wife of the late Duane; cherished aunt of Thomas Ciezadlo, Patricia (Russ) Martinez, Susan, Jan, Connie, and Barney; special friend of the late Bob Daugaard; and devoted friend to many. Josephine was a caring soul who loved bowling, volunteering at Community First Hospital, and was very active in her church. Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9: 30 a.m. to time of prayers at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Prayers 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Robert Bellarmine for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery Hillside, IL. Donations may be made in Josephine's name to Lincoln Park Zoo or Community First Hospital. For info 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved