Josephine A. Thompson, 88, loving wife of the late Duane; cherished aunt of Thomas Ciezadlo, Patricia (Russ) Martinez, Susan, Jan, Connie, and Barney; special friend of the late Bob Daugaard; and devoted friend to many. Josephine was a caring soul who loved bowling, volunteering at Community First Hospital, and was very active in her church. Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9: 30 a.m. to time of prayers at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Prayers 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Robert Bellarmine for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery Hillside, IL. Donations may be made in Josephine's name to Lincoln Park Zoo or Community First Hospital. For info 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com