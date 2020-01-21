|
Josephine Ann Cheese, nee Fast, age 85, of Lemont, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Devoted wife of Earl A. Cheese; loving mother of Marge Sommers; grandmother of Joe, Jake, Mike, and Maggie. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family will make any monetary donations to Ann's favorite charities. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020