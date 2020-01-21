Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Josephine Cheese
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Josephine Ann Cheese


1934 - 2020
Josephine Ann Cheese Obituary
Josephine Ann Cheese, nee Fast, age 85, of Lemont, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Devoted wife of Earl A. Cheese; loving mother of Marge Sommers; grandmother of Joe, Jake, Mike, and Maggie. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family will make any monetary donations to Ann's favorite charities. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
