Josephine Ann Solazzo
Josephine Ann Solazzo nee Priola, 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank; Loving mother of Joseph (Patricia), Frank (Mary Kay) and the late Thomas; Cherished daughter of the late Tom Priola and Frances nee Manzella; Devoted sister of the late: Lena (Sam) Corso, Phil (Myrtle) Priola, Stanley (Joanna) Priola, Tony Priola, Frances (Chuck) Scimeca, Carmella (Joe) Benandi and Vince (Josephine) Priola; Sister-in-law of Josephine Priola. Dear aunt, fond cousin and steadfast friend and neighbor of so many. Funeral Service Monday 10am at Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park, Il to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 11am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. Please visit Josephine's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
