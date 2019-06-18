|
Pekara , Josephine B. Josephine Pekara, nee Prusko; beloved wife of the late Daniel A. O'Connell and the late Gus M. Pekara; loving mother of Jerome D. (late Diane) O'Connell, Theresa M. (Tom Cowell) O'Connell and Gus C. (Emmy) Pekara; grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Stella (late Frank) Passananti, late Walter (Estelle) Prusko, late Frank (Judy) Klimas, late Stanley (late Marie) Prusko, late Al (late Betty) Prusko, late John (late Ann) Prusko and the late Ben (late Martha) Klimas; also, fond cousin, aunt and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, June 20 & Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, June 22, Lying In State at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 1351 W. Evergreen, Chicago, IL 60642 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum, in Niles. Member of VFW Blackhawk Post 7975 (Monclaire 1285), St. Bonaventure Council of Catholic Women, St. Genevieve Friendship Club, River Park Moose Lodge 378, mixed bowling league at Habetler Bowl and Red Hat Society. In lieu of flowers a donation in Josephine's name to a Veteran's Association of your choice is appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019