Josephine Barrett Obituary
Josephine J. Barrett, nee DiPaolo, 78 years. Beloved wife of Joseph T. Devoted mother of Michelle, Joseph (Dawn) and Anthony (Cindi). Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Kendall, McKenna, A.J., Michael and Kristen. Dear sister of Carol Bailey, Pauline Anderson and Toni Zvitkovits. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 West 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Damian Church, Oak Forest, for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708)824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
