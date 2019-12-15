Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St Colette Church
3900 Meadow
Rolling Meadows, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Colette Church
3900 Meadow
Rolling Meadows, IL
Josephine Benas Obituary
Josephine (Jankauskas) Benas, 94, of Schaumburg, was called to rest on November 28, 2019. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late George Benas. Loving mom of Barbara (Dennis) Marty, Bonnie, George (Robin) and John (MaryAnne) Benas. Dear Nana of six, Joseph (Angela) Marty, Beth (Philip) Maclin, Marie Ferentz, Barbara, Emily and Rose Benas. Treasured Great-Nana to Jessica and Leah Marty, Carter, Kellen and Asha Maclin and Lucy Ferentz. Visitation December 20th, 9:30 am at St Colette Church, 3900 Meadow, Rolling Meadows followed by mass at 10:30. Burial will be at St Casimir Cemetery 4401 W. 111th St- Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Colette Church or the . Information (847)253-0224.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
