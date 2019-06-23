Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Benassi , Josephine Josephine Benassi, 98, longtime resident of Highland Park, passed away June 16, 2019. Active member in the Italian Community. Beloved wife of the late Louis Benassi; loving mother of Gregory, Tony (Pam) and the late John (Marian) and cherished Nonna of 10. A visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 am until time of funeral mass at 10 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Ln., Deerfield, IL. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NorthShore Hospice Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
