Josephine Brennan Obituary
(nee Brown). Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Jerry" Brennan. Devoted mother of Michael J. (Janet), Dennis (Mary), Cathy (Jim) Walker, the late Timothy (Maureen), and Daniel (Bridget) Brennan. Proud grandmother of Michael D., Matthew, Mitchell, Ryan, Lauren, Michael P., Brendan, Emma, and Maddie. Loving sister of Michael (Kathleen) Brown, Thomas (Christine) Brown, Beatrice (late Patrick) O'Grady, and the late Margaret (Tom) Haran, the late Anthony Brown and the late John Brown. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of the Resurrection 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Villa, 12220 S. Will-Cook Road, Palos Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Villa. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homeswww.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
