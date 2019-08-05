|
Josephine C. Bevacqua (nee Elder) passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Jo is survived by Louis, her loving husband of 71 years, daughters Judy (Robert) Zutkis, Joyce Bevacqua, Joan (Steven) Jacobsen and grandchildren Julie, Joseph, Lauren, Ashley and Kelley. Jo had 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two living sisters, Elizabeth and Pat. Jo was a kind, caring, gentle person. Intelligent and artistic, she was an avid reader and loved doing needlepoint. Most importantly, Jo created a warm and caring home for her family, for which we are eternally grateful. Visitation Tuesday from 9am until time of mass 10am at St. Mary Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines, IL. Interment private. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019