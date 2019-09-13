Home

Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
Josephine Capizzano Obituary
Josephine Capizzano (Ciccarelli), age 81 of Romeoville, IL., formerly of Chicago, passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by daughter Phyllis, sisters and brother. Josephine is survived by her husband Raymond after 60 years of marriage and her loving children Joseph, RaeAnn and Mary, grandchildren Sean, Jeannie, Melissa and Sarah and four great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday September 15, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
