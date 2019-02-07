Josephine Blaber nee Dooley, brilliant and prolific artist, cherished and trend-setting mom and grandma, age 88, of Oak Park and Palm Springs, CA. Jo was a graduate of St. Luke's and Trinity in River Forest and St. Mary of the Woods IN, and a longtime member of St. Edmund parish, as well as president of the Palm Springs CA Museum Artists Council. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Leo B.Blaber Jr., and is survived by her dear brother Dick (Barbara) Dooley, her loving children Mary, Wendy (Bill) Cook, Mark (Maureen), Peter (Heather), Christina (Eric) Blake, Vincent (Loly), David (Pilar), Barbara (Mark) Jenig, Ramona (Mike Cosgrove). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Kylie, Brendan, Peter, Erin, Christopher, Justin, Nicole, Kelly, Spencer, Stacia, Melissa, Michael, Natasha, and Maverick. Visitation Sunday, February 10, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Monday, February 11th at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honour may be sent to St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park, IL, 60302, stedmund.org, or to Operation Smile Train https://www.smiletrain.org. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary