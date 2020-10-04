1/
Josephine D. Mack
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Josephine D. "Peppy" Mack (née Demma), age 79, late of Tinley Park. Devoted mother of Tony (Kimmie) Mack, John (Barbara) Mack, and Mary Jo (Michael) Polk; proud grandmother of Jessica Mack, Erica (Kyle) Glick, Joey Mack, Amanda Mack, Valerie and Timmy Polk; cherished great-grandmother of 2; loving sister of Margaret (late Theodore) Fehrenbacher, Michael Demma, Toni Demma and the late August (late Kathy) Demma; kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; fond great-aunt of Elizabeth and Thomas; dear friend of Annie. Visitation Friday, October 9th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Private. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 1, 2020
May you be comforted by the love of friends and family. With Sympathy.
Bill & Kim Tarver
Friend
September 30, 2020
Love you auntie Pep, may your soul Rest In Peace with the rest of our family.
Matthew Demma
Family
September 30, 2020
I have known Peppy for a long time, and she has always been a sweet, caring and funny person. She has always been a good friend and I will miss her dearly. To her family, please accept my sincere sympathies.
Jodi Rusthoven
Friend
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
or

