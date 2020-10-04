Josephine D. "Peppy" Mack (née Demma), age 79, late of Tinley Park. Devoted mother of Tony (Kimmie) Mack, John (Barbara) Mack, and Mary Jo (Michael) Polk; proud grandmother of Jessica Mack, Erica (Kyle) Glick, Joey Mack, Amanda Mack, Valerie and Timmy Polk; cherished great-grandmother of 2; loving sister of Margaret (late Theodore) Fehrenbacher, Michael Demma, Toni Demma and the late August (late Kathy) Demma; kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; fond great-aunt of Elizabeth and Thomas; dear friend of Annie. Visitation Friday, October 9th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Private. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com