Josephine Dale
Josephine "Jo" Dale, age 95, of Lombard and formerly of Elmhurst and Chicago, passed away August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert (2009); loved mother of Bert (Bonnie), Jeff (Vickie) and the late Mike (2020); cherished grandmother of Traci (Denis) Maher, Jason, Allie (Dan) Walters, Bryan, Dani, Steven and Zach; fond great-grandmother "Gigi" of Aubrey, Emily and Benjamin. Visitation from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel, 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst going to Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment at Irving Park Cemetery. Info – 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 800-272-3900 or www.alz.org/donate.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
