Josephine F. Main, nee Fish, resident of Brookdale, in Lisle, passed away May 30th, 2020 at the age of 93. For 68 years, the beloved wife of the late Bartl L. Main. Loving mother of Bartl, Jr. (Donna), the late Thomas (Lodi), Alan (Janet), and Michael. Cherished sister of the late Rosalie Il, Marguerite Key, and Gertrude Brigham. Grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15. Josephine graduated from Northern Illinois University. She was a dedicated homemaker raising 4 sons, and then had a 15 year career in banking prior to retirement. Retirement years were spent in Sun City Center, Florida where she was an avid bridge player, library worker, and fitness enthusiast. Josephine was unflappable, with an unending work ethic when it came to her family. Her life will be celebrated privately. Memorials to The Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.