Josephine I. Gemskie nee Iacuzzi, age 85, of Chicago IL. Beloved wife of the late James Gemskie. Devoted mother to Michele (Tom Meier), Maria, and Valerie (Roberto Bellavia). Loving Nonna to Nathan, Lauren, Kevin, Francesca, John, August, and Julia. Dear sister to Anthony (Judy) Iacuzzi and the late Jack Iacuzzi. Josephine adored her family and friends, and will be deeply missed. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the funeral services will be held privately. A memorial mass will be held at a date. Friends are invited to visit Josephine's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. For more information call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020