Josephine Kalinowski


1924 - 2020
Josephine Kalinowski passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 in Glenview. She was born May 26, 1924 in Chicago to Joseph and Stella Pluta. Josephine was married to Richard Kalinowski May 26, 1945 and they were married 73 years. They lived in Prospect Heights for 60 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed art, painting, and reading. Josephine is survived by her children, Richard Jr. (Libby), Nancy (Scott) Bohbrink, Marcia (Paul) Webb, and Donna (Bruce) Reid; grandchildren, Rick, Scott, Maya, Devin, Tanner, Gabriel, Isaac, Nicole, and Zach; brother Edward (Jane) Pluta. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, and siblings, Helen, Lottie, Richard and Ted. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
