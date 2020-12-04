Josephine (Josie) Kuta entered her 100th year in March 2020 on the verge of the pandemic that could not defeat her ("Germs are afraid of me.") Instead, she succumbed to very recently diagnosed lung cancer on November 29, 2020.



Born on a farm in Lublin, Wisconsin to Frank and Anna Kusek on March 10, 1921, the youngest of six, Josie was no stranger to work starting with weeding at an early age, and milking cows by the age of eight.



Eventually Josie followed her older sisters to Chicago at the age of 15, and quickly found work peeling vegetables at Thompson's Restaurant. She enjoyed waitressing at the Sheraton Hotel on Michigan Avenue, and two private clubs on LaSalle Street. Thus, began her love affair with the City of Chicago and she claimed to be able to walk the Loop streets blindfolded. "There's nothing like Michigan Avenue" she would sigh as we would drive up and down the Boulevard to admire the summertime plants. She always lived within blocks of a CTA bus stop, and her grandchildren were gifted with the best tour guide ever as she showed them her beloved downtown.



At her final residence of Ascension Living Resurrection Village in Chicago, she was a happy and venerated member of the garden club and led a restoration of the Grotto garden. One of her proudest moments was in 2008 when they won 1st place in Mayor Daley's Landscape Awards. She also participated in designing Chapel arrangements, lectoring at Mass and managing Bingo.



Josie was a maker. One could always find her busy with crocheting, needlepoint, sewing, millinery and more. Games, especially word games, brought out her competitive spirit. Crossword puzzles were completed in ink, even those without diagrams.



Her family brought her great joy; she felt blessed to have them in her life. Everyone became accustomed to her openly voiced honesty, which lasted until her final days. Her love of lavender attire and décor was a source of fascination which challenged her family when choosing gifts for her, the most recent being a lovely lavender face mask from goddaughter Luann.



Josie is survived by her three children, Casey (Fran), Ann, and Celeste (Joe Aquilina), her grandchildren, Jeff (Nicole) Kuta and Colleen (Michael) Nelson, and three great-grandchildren, Rowan Kuta, and Madelyn and Amelia Nelson. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband, Aloysius, a brother, Valerian, and four sisters, Antoinette (Toni) Polak, Frances Grzesik, Leona Kusek and Celia Siudak.



A Life Celebration in Chicago and Mass and interment in Lublin, Wisconsin will take place in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine Kuta's memory may be made out to PRRC and sent to Ascension Living Resurrection Village, 7262 W. Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631.





