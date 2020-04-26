|
Josephine L "Jaye" Ukockis age 96; At Peace on April 22, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ukockis; Loving mother of Bruce (Pat) Ukockis; Proud grandmother of Kris (Rob) Andrews, Erika Ukockis and Amy (Mike) Warren; Cherished great-grandmother of Kelsey and Nick Andrews, Riley, Payton and Avery Warren. Due to CDC Guidelines for the Coronavirus, private cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Damian Church at a later date to be announced. Private Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com Info (708) 614-9900. Arrangements Entrusted to Brady-Gill Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020