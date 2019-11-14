Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Josephine Engelmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Engelmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Engelmann


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. Engelmann Obituary
Josephine M. Engelmann, nee Wieshuber; beloved wife of the late William A.; loving mother of William X.; Kathleen (Richard Daniels) and Kristin Uhrich; dearest grandmother of Kaitlin and Alex Daniels and Tyler Uhrich. Visitation, Friday, 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or

www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -