|
|
Josephine M. Engelmann, nee Wieshuber; beloved wife of the late William A.; loving mother of William X.; Kathleen (Richard Daniels) and Kristin Uhrich; dearest grandmother of Kaitlin and Alex Daniels and Tyler Uhrich. Visitation, Friday, 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or
www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019