Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabus Church
Josephine M. King Obituary
Josephine M. King (nee Fiscella), 102, died peacefully in the home of her daughter on January 23. Resident of San Antonio, TX, formerly Orland Park, IL. Dearly beloved wife of the late John T. King, veteran WWII. Naval Intelligence, Detective C.P.D. Cherished mother of Carla (Edward) Vesper, Hon. Sheila King (COL. Mark USAF Ret.) Devane (Ret.), Kathleen (Thomas) Gailey, Dr. Anita King (Dr. Harrison) Bowes and John "Jack" (Heather) King. Devoted and fun-loving grandmother of John (Elayne), Daniel (Brittany), Kristine (John), Kevin (fiancée Carol), Matthew (Marnie), Brian, Katherine (fiancé Thomas), Jennifer (Dr. Jeremy), Sara, Jaclyn, Terrance and Janine. Dear great-grandmother of Emily, Timothy, Paul, Angela, Maeve, Brooks, Palmer, Calvin, Maxwell and Charlotte. Preceded in death by her devoted parents, Samuel and Felicia Fiscella and loving siblings, Ferne (Walter) O'Connor, Rita Shine, Patricia (John) Paulls, Richard (Eleanor) Fiscella (COL. U.S. Army Ret.) and Bernard Fiscella (PFC. U.S. Army, Purple Heart recipient). Fond aunt of 36 nieces and nephews. Retired Chicago Public School teacher with 36 years of dedicated service. Lifelong White Sox fan. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Andrew McGann Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabus Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020
