Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
Josephine Kokocinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Kokocinski


1925 - 2019
Josephine M. Kokocinski Obituary
Josephine M. Kokocinski, age 93 of Naperville, Il. Passed away July 9, 2019. She was born August 1, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Josephine is survived by her children; Diana Rosenberg, Michael (Gabby) Kokocinski and Marty Kokocinski; grandchildren Erica (Aleks), Steven, Zach (Jess), Josh (Angela), and Nicholas, Jordan, Brandon, Abby; great grandchildren Charlotte, Ana, Liam and Trevor. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Kokocinski, her brother Vincent Pizzo and her parents Liborio and Giuseppa Pizzo (nee Catarinicchia). Josephine was a lover of cooking, shopping, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. She believed everything could be solved with a full belly and a hug. Josphine loved her family very much and always had a kind word to say about everyone. A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 10:15 and proceed to a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth, Naperville. Internment will follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
