Josephine M. Markowski, nee Abbinanti; Beloved wife of the late Stanley D.; Loving mother of Diane (Paul) Malinowski, Debbie (Mark) Hanks, Daniel (Lisa), Dawn (William) McElligott, David, the late baby Stanley and the late Dean (Anne); Cherished grandma of Sam, Lisa, Kelly, Joey, Lauren (Billy), Steven, Deven, Daniel (Alexis), Brandon (Katherine), Ryan, Sean, Brian, Liam, Nicholas and Anthony & great grandma of Aniyah, Kaylee, Karter and Cali; Dear sister of Mary Jane (Igor) Naumoff and the late Martin (the late Jackie) Abbinanti; Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ladislaus Church 10:30 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020