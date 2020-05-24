Josephine M. McMullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine M. McMullen (nee O'Grady), passed away on May 18, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Jim" McMullen for 56 years; Loving mother of Bridget (Brian) Gaynor, James (Ginger), Mollie, and Michael McMullen; Cherished grandmother to Lauren and Teagan; Loving daughter of the late Austin Joseph and the late Beatrice (nee Lyons) O'Grady; Sister to Mary (Don) Beatty, the late John (Patricia), the late Patrick (Lynne), the late Kathleen (late Ed) Crotty, the late Joseph (Eileen), the late Bernie, and Mike (Jane); Sister in-law to the late Mary Kay (late Phil) Johnson, the late Therese (late Jim) Glynn, the late Sally (Gerry) Roarty, and the late Helene Ryan; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Longtime parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church in Crestwood, Illinois; Josephine loved her faith and Irish heritage, and spending time with family and friends; She was a "people person" whose generosity of spirit was felt by all she touched; A Memorial Mass, in honor of Josephine, will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Catholic Charities; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved