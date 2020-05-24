Josephine M. McMullen (nee O'Grady), passed away on May 18, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Jim" McMullen for 56 years; Loving mother of Bridget (Brian) Gaynor, James (Ginger), Mollie, and Michael McMullen; Cherished grandmother to Lauren and Teagan; Loving daughter of the late Austin Joseph and the late Beatrice (nee Lyons) O'Grady; Sister to Mary (Don) Beatty, the late John (Patricia), the late Patrick (Lynne), the late Kathleen (late Ed) Crotty, the late Joseph (Eileen), the late Bernie, and Mike (Jane); Sister in-law to the late Mary Kay (late Phil) Johnson, the late Therese (late Jim) Glynn, the late Sally (Gerry) Roarty, and the late Helene Ryan; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Longtime parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church in Crestwood, Illinois; Josephine loved her faith and Irish heritage, and spending time with family and friends; She was a "people person" whose generosity of spirit was felt by all she touched; A Memorial Mass, in honor of Josephine, will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Catholic Charities; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.