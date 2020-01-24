Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
7800 Janes Avenue
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Josephine M. Peterson

Josephine M. Peterson
Josephine M. Peterson, 91 years, beloved wife of the late Harvey F. Peterson, loving mother of Loretta Anne (Dale), Celeste, Therese (Steve), Roy, Arthur (Karen), Harvey E., Jennifer, Colleen (James), Douglas (Trudy), Barbara, Andrea (Wayne), Suzanne (Ted) and Kenneth; Grandmother of Bonnie (Bryan), Ryan, Christina, Julia (Alex), Angela, Stephen Jr., Arthur Jr. (Mellisa), Jessica, Randall, Elizabeth, Joseph, Matthew, Melissa, Eric, Alexandria, Samuel, Emily, and Cassidy; Great Grandmother of Charlotte, Luke, Penny Rose and Huntington. Josephine dedicated her life to raising her family and leading children's religious education. She participated in Catholic ministry work at her parish and spent time with her grandchildren at their many events and activities.

Resting at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 South Madison Street, Willowbrook. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Monday, January 27, 9 a.m. to St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 7800 Janes Avenue, Woodridge for 10 a.m. mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite children's charity. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
