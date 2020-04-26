Home

Josephine Maniscalco Obituary
Josephine Maniscalco nee: Randazzo beloved wife of the late Peter; loving mother of Carl (Peggie), Linda (Andy) Vaccaro, Roseann (Don) Caminata and Fina; cherished grandmother of Peter N., Brandon, Joe, Cristina (Matt) Konkolewski, Peter J. and Alyssa; devoted great grandmother of Anthony and Nicholas; fond sister of the late Filippo (Fifina) Randazzo, Filippa (Stefano) DiLeo, Salvatore (Antonietta) Randazzo, Antonino (Gina) Randazzo; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family has requested for friends to meet Tuesday 10:45 am at Grein Funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park rd (Frank V. Maniscalco Director) to just follow in procession to All Saints Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Mass at a future date. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
