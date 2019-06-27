Josephine Nagel, talented ballroom dancer, passionate gardener and lover of all things beautiful passed away peacefully June 18, 2019 having been cared for by her devoted companion, Ruth, and the staff at Balmoral Memory Care. She was 96 years old.



Josephine Anna Golsteyn was born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, March 25, 1923, the daughter of Mary Cristl and James Golsteyn. One of six children, Josephine did not attend college, but graduated from West Allis High School in Wisconsin. She married Albert Gustafson (deceased 1985) in 1948 and they raised their son, Bob (deceased), in Lake Forest, Illinois where Josephine was active in the community as a volunteer at Gorton and a Reader at The Christian Science Church. She loved her home and the door was always open to friends and family with a Dove bar waiting in the freezer.



Her family expanded in 2003 when she married Karl Nagel (deceased 2016). They enjoyed a happy 13 year "late in life marriage" filled with travel, gardening, and hosting family events. She is survived by Karl's son, Karl F. (Barbara) Nagel, and daughter, Ruth Laehr (the late Art), and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Robert Regner; niece, Robbin Meyer (Jeffrey); and nephews, Randy Regner and Richard Regner (Susan) and various great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Josephine's family and friends loved her and appreciated her many talents, her creativity and strong work ethic. Always feisty, full of life, and on the move. She will be missed, but the memories linger on.



A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Drive, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.



Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Josephine Nagel be made to The Geneva Foundation, designated for "Songs by Heart". Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary