Josephine O. Pagano, nee Paesano, 97, of Wheaton, IL, and formerly of River Forest, IL, beloved wife of the late Dr. Aurelius J. Pagano; loving mother of Dr.Ralph J. (Ricki) Pagano and Carolyn (Thomas) Tylutki; proud grandmother of David (Lindsay) Pagano, Elizabeth (Leroy) Smith, Christine (Stephen) Mares and Cheryl (Lee) Georgas; and cherished great-grandmother of six. Born September 24, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, she died Fri, Feb 1, 2019, at Brighton Gardens of Wheaton. Josephine attended St. John's University and graduated from Prospect Heights School of Nursing. She served in the US Army Nurses Corps during World War II. She was a Nurse Anesthetist in evacuation hospitals located in England, France and Germany. She was employed as an ICU/CCU and Emergency Room Nurse at Westlake Hospital, West Suburban Hospital and Oak Park Hospital. Services will be privately held. Private interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. For more info and online guestbook go to hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019