1/
Josephine Pinto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Pinto, 93, of Norridge, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Central Baptist Village. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Pinto. Daughter of the late Maria and Giovanni Tombolato. Mother of the late Robert (Susan) Pinto, Lawrence (Orelle) Pinto and Eric (Jason Anderson) Pinto. Grandmother of Rhonda Williams, Michael (Laura) Pinto, David (Elise) Pinto, Anthony (Stephanie) Pinto, Joseph Pinto, and Thomas Pinto. Great-grandmother of Robert, John, and Paul Pinto. Sister of the late Oscar (Loretta) Tombolato and the late Evo (the late Henrietta) Tombolato. Sister-in-Law to the late Frank (the late Margaret) Pinto, the late Bart (Frances) Pinto, Antonia (late Rocco) Laudadio, and John (the late Rosa) Pinto. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 9-10 AM Monday, Nov 16, followed by mass at 10 AM St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Ct., Elmwood Park. Committal service is private. To attend mass virtually or view a recording of it, contact the family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to alzheimers.org, Central Baptist Village, or St. Celestine Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved