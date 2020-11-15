Josephine Pinto, 93, of Norridge, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Central Baptist Village. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Pinto. Daughter of the late Maria and Giovanni Tombolato. Mother of the late Robert (Susan) Pinto, Lawrence (Orelle) Pinto and Eric (Jason Anderson) Pinto. Grandmother of Rhonda Williams, Michael (Laura) Pinto, David (Elise) Pinto, Anthony (Stephanie) Pinto, Joseph Pinto, and Thomas Pinto. Great-grandmother of Robert, John, and Paul Pinto. Sister of the late Oscar (Loretta) Tombolato and the late Evo (the late Henrietta) Tombolato. Sister-in-Law to the late Frank (the late Margaret) Pinto, the late Bart (Frances) Pinto, Antonia (late Rocco) Laudadio, and John (the late Rosa) Pinto. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation 9-10 AM Monday, Nov 16, followed by mass at 10 AM St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Ct., Elmwood Park. Committal service is private. To attend mass virtually or view a recording of it, contact the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to alzheimers.org
, Central Baptist Village, or St. Celestine Church.