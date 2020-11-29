1/
Josephine Rysz
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Rysz, nee Kobylarczyk, of North Riverside, age 103. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Charles (Mary), Thomas (Susan) and Patricia (Richard) Kengott; proud grandmother of Julianna (Andy) Parker, Daniel (Amy), Margaret (Jonathan) Dickman, Bradley (Molly), Paul, Adam (Anne), Theresa (Kevin) Phillips, Mark (Megan) and Scott; great-grandmother of Payton, Joseph, Rachel, Connor, Lucille, Rosie, Paige, Charlotte, Adeline, Betty, Penelope and Dylan; dear sister of Margaret (Donald) Hoffman; preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Thomas (Helen), Marie (Marlin) Chaplinski, Louis (Antoinette), Pauline, Martha (Cyril) Alger, Leon (Elaine), Elizabeth, Raymond (Gladys) and Louise (Harold) Sorenson. Visitation and services will be held privately. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. All are encouraged to pay your respects or share a fond memory through the online guestbook at www.conboywestchesterfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved