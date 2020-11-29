Josephine Rysz, nee Kobylarczyk, of North Riverside, age 103. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Charles (Mary), Thomas (Susan) and Patricia (Richard) Kengott; proud grandmother of Julianna (Andy) Parker, Daniel (Amy), Margaret (Jonathan) Dickman, Bradley (Molly), Paul, Adam (Anne), Theresa (Kevin) Phillips, Mark (Megan) and Scott; great-grandmother of Payton, Joseph, Rachel, Connor, Lucille, Rosie, Paige, Charlotte, Adeline, Betty, Penelope and Dylan; dear sister of Margaret (Donald) Hoffman; preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Thomas (Helen), Marie (Marlin) Chaplinski, Louis (Antoinette), Pauline, Martha (Cyril) Alger, Leon (Elaine), Elizabeth, Raymond (Gladys) and Louise (Harold) Sorenson. Visitation and services will be held privately. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. All are encouraged to pay your respects or share a fond memory through the online guestbook at www.conboywestchesterfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.