Josephine Sandoval
1943 - 2020
Josephine Sandoval, age 77 passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Josephine was born February 10, 1943. Josephine is survived by her children Roger Sandoval; David Sandoval; Gloria Sandoval; and Linda Sandoval; her grandchildren Maya Sandoval, Michael Chan, Adam Sandoval, Devin Sandoval, Alexis Sandoval, Christopher Sandoval and her sister Sara Urbina. Josephine was preceded in death by Librada Martinez, Frances Montoya, Jose "Junior" Lopez, and Victoria A. Pizana (Lopez). Visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home 5303 North Western Avenue, Chicago on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-8pm. Prayers Friday, October 9, 2020 9:45am at funeral home then processing to Saint Benedict Parish for mass at 10:30am. For information, please visit www.drakeandsonsonfuneralhome.com or call 773.561.6874. COVID safety procedure 50 people in chapel, masks and social distancing.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
OCT
9
Prayer Service
09:45 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Benedict Parish
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
