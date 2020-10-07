Josephine Sandoval, age 77 passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Josephine was born February 10, 1943. Josephine is survived by her children Roger Sandoval; David Sandoval; Gloria Sandoval; and Linda Sandoval; her grandchildren Maya Sandoval, Michael Chan, Adam Sandoval, Devin Sandoval, Alexis Sandoval, Christopher Sandoval and her sister Sara Urbina. Josephine was preceded in death by Librada Martinez, Frances Montoya, Jose "Junior" Lopez, and Victoria A. Pizana (Lopez). Visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home 5303 North Western Avenue, Chicago on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-8pm. Prayers Friday, October 9, 2020 9:45am at funeral home then processing to Saint Benedict Parish for mass at 10:30am. For information, please visit www.drakeandsonsonfuneralhome.com
or call 773.561.6874. COVID safety procedure 50 people in chapel, masks and social distancing.