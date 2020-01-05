|
|
Josephine T. O'Byrn, Nee Rizzico. Jan. 2, 2020. Age 88. Devoted wife of Daniel E. O'Byrn, Sr. Loving mother of Brian(Gail), Daniel E.,Jr.(Ginny), and Michael O'Byrn. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Emily O'Byrn. Beloved sister of Jean Ann Lavictoire, and preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph B.( "Pip"), Rizzico, Sr., Samuel F.Rizzico, Sr., Louis Paul(Gigi) Rizzico, Eleanor L. Selva, Philomena "Phyllis" St. Peter, and Carmie Vinceggara. Josephine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Visitation will be Wednesday 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at the St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village, 1270 Franciscan Dr., Lemont, IL., 60439. Interment Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Lemont, IL. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Offerings in Josephine's name may be made to Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL.60654 or [email protected], and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020