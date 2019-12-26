Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church
Josephine V. Wallace Obituary
Josephine V. Wallace nee DeCaro, age 97, of Chicago IL. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Josephine DeCaro. Cherished sister of the late Dr. Joseph (the late Violet) DeCaro. Dear cousin of Stephen (Carol) Loverde. Loving aunt to Donna (Randy) Pence and Debra J. Maier. A visitation will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Heights IL. from 9:30-10:30AM with mass at 10:30AM. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please visit Josephine's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019
