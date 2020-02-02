Home

Josephine Zolezzi (nee Biasco), age 100. Went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gene Zolezzi, Sr. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Lewis Biasco. Dearest mother of Eunice (John) Madon and Gene Jr. (Susan) Zolezzi. Loving grandmother of Anastasia (the late Paul) Falconio, Alexandra Madon, Michael Zolezzi, and David Zolezzi. Proud great-grandmother of Antonella and Miranda Falconio. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30 until time of Funeral Service 10:30 am. at Rejoice Ministries (formerly Church of the Full Gospel), 6120 N. Harlem Avenue in Chicago. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60026 or journeycare.com. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
