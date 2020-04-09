Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Virtual Service - Zoom/Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
https://zoom.us/j/608636589 , Meeting ID: 608 636 589, Phone#: 312-626-6799
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua J. Burnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Joseph Burnett, age 41, passed away on April 8, 2020. Beloved son of Jeanie and Jack Bress. Cherished brother of Fawn (Mark) Schultz, Lyssa (Gary) Bernstein, and Heather (Rory) Margulis. Adoring and proud uncle of Ethan, Ben, Zach, Tyler, and Samantha. Loving nephew, cousin, friend to many and best-friend to Trey, his rescue dog that had been orphaned during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Services are private by necessity. A virtual funeral will be held on Friday, April 10th at 11am via Zoom/Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, https://zoom.us/j/608636589 , Meeting ID: 608 636 589, Phone#: 312-626-6799. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orphans of the storm, https://orphansofthestorm.org/ or Lambs Farm, https://lambsfarm.org/.For additional information, please contact Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now