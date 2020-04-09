|
Joshua Joseph Burnett, age 41, passed away on April 8, 2020. Beloved son of Jeanie and Jack Bress. Cherished brother of Fawn (Mark) Schultz, Lyssa (Gary) Bernstein, and Heather (Rory) Margulis. Adoring and proud uncle of Ethan, Ben, Zach, Tyler, and Samantha. Loving nephew, cousin, friend to many and best-friend to Trey, his rescue dog that had been orphaned during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Services are private by necessity. A virtual funeral will be held on Friday, April 10th at 11am via Zoom/Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, https://zoom.us/j/608636589 , Meeting ID: 608 636 589, Phone#: 312-626-6799. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orphans of the storm, https://orphansofthestorm.org/ or Lambs Farm, https://lambsfarm.org/.For additional information, please contact Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020