Joshua Michael Klegerman

Joshua Michael Klegerman Obituary
Joshua Michael Klegerman, age 40, beloved son of Rhonda Klegerman, adored grandson of Ben and Annette Klegerman; much loved companion of Laura Strypka; treasured nephew of Helene Overman and Barry (Kathleen) Klegerman; cherished great nephew of Rosalind (Harold) Chaet and the late Bernard Crown; a very special cousin to many. Josh was an accomplished artist with friends around the world. Chapel service Monday, Dec. 2, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
