Josie Irene (Monroe) Schlax (78) died peacefully in her home on April 28, 2020, surrounded by family.



Josie was born December 16, 1941 in Holly Grove, Arkansas to parents Pansy (Glassco) and Garnett Munroe. She shared many stories of her childhood adventures in this rural area, and especially of her mother and her loving aunts. As a teenager, Josie moved to Chicago, Illinois where she graduated from Lindblom High School and worked as an assistant at Zurich, an insurance agency.



Josie married Peter Schlax and over more than five decades, they raised four children and spent their free time focused on family activities. Josie was a devoted and caring mother and was very close with all of her children.



Their home was the center of the neighborhood, and Josie included all of her children's friends as her "kids." Josie and Pete hosted multiple large holiday gatherings for family and friends each year. Everyone was welcome-- the more the merrier.



Josie worked as an educational aide at Oak Hill School in Streamwood, Illinois in the lunchroom and main office for twenty-five years, making sure that the elementary school children had a friendly face. For many years, she also worked as an office assistant for Dr. Yale DDS.



Josie crocheted, cross-stitched, and sewed beautiful baby blankets, bedspreads, Christmas stockings, dresses, costumes and doll clothes. Josie loved birds and the color red and had a talent with plants of all kinds. She kept beautiful peony gardens. Josie treasured her four granddaughters with whom she spent time cooking, picking berries in the garden, dyeing Easter eggs, doing small craft projects and attending their theater performances.



Two years ago, Josie was predeceased by her husband.



She is survived by her children Jeannine (Lee)Pisarczyk , Peter (Paula) Schlax, Jr., Michael (Liz) Schlax, and Denise Schlax, her grandchildren, Sarah (Matt Hickman), Norah, Elena, and Jillian, her brother David (Cecilia) Monroe, sister Kathy Coburn, her niece and nephews and their families, and close friends Darlene and Roger Diveley, and Ruth Svobda.





