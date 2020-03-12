|
Joy Ann Barth, age 82, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25 th, 2020, at home, surrounded by family and friends who loved her. Joy was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Villani) Barth and the sister of the late Anthony Jr and Ronald (Marilyn) Barth. She graduated from Trinity High School and Rosary College (Dominican University) in River Forest, IL with a Bachelor's Degree. Joy then went to Catholic University in Washington, D.C. where in 1960, she received a Master's Degree in Classical Languages. She was an educator in the Chicago Public School System, for over 13 years, where she taught Latin, English and History. Joy then went to work for a world-wide insurance company and became one of the first female District Managers after going back to school to earn her second master's, an MBA from Rosary College (Dominican University). Joy was a follower of all sports and teams, especially Chicago teams. She moved to CA after her retirement to play golf. Joy was a prolific reader, an avid and accomplished golfer, an expert crossword puzzle enthusiast, and a cutthroat Scrabble player. She was also a walking encyclopedia of sports and cinema trivia. Joy is survived by her nieces, Terese Barth Flynn, Kim Barth and Vickie Socha (Jim), her nephew, Ron Barth Jr., and great nieces and nephews Nicole Davis (Dan), Matthew Socha (Bonnie), Ryan Flynn, Kevin Flynn, and Katie Guy. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 13 th, from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Service 7 P.M. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Private Inurnment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020