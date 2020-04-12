|
Joy B. Ward passed away April 8, 2020 at her home. She was 80 years old.
Joy was born on July 9, 1939 in Memphis, TN to William and Sophie (Dermon) Littman. She graduated from Hyde Park High School on the South Side of Chicago and attended the University of Illinois.
In 1979 she married Robert F. Ward in Chicago, together they moved to Longmont, CO in 1980. Joy worked as a C.N.A. for several home health care agencies in Boulder County, she especially enjoyed taking care of her elderly clients.
Joy loved nature, flowers, animals, Turner Classic movies, feeding the backyard birds and listening to country music.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her pets Buddy, Sally and Patches.
Joy is survived by her husband Robert of Longmont, CO; her son Joel (Patti) Smiley of St. Louis, MO; her brothers Bill Littman of Arlington Heights, IL and Berle Littman of Palos Heights, IL; her nieces Debbie Marchok of Arlington Heights, IL, Audrey Kitral of Lake Zurich, IL and Cathy Littman of Lakeworth, FL; her dog Jewel; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wildlife Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO or the Boulder County Humane Society. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020