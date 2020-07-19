Joy C. Blocker, known previously as Joy D. Currie, now rests in the hands of her loving father. She passed July 4, 2020, aged 87. She was born to Maurice and Ethel Macredie in Kansas in 1932. Her parents died young. She was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Blanche and Charles R. Little. Her father served in WWII. The family moved to Cincinnati, where Joy grew up. She became involved with girl scouts and at 16 took a camping trip to Colorado. She and 12 others rode there in the back of a pickup truck before the Interstate highways. She studied Education at Miami University, Ohio. Her first teaching job took her to Denver. She also taught in Santa Ana, California, Michigan and Illinois. Joy married and out-lived three husbands. She married first, Charles A. Yantis, a Marine pilot in 1955 in Calif. They welcomed three children, including twins, Charles W. (deceased), and Deborah; and two years later, Jennifer. Joy was a devoted wife and mother, who embraced all life had to offer. She often filled the house with the "Sound of Music" on the piano. The young family moved to Champaign, Illinois, for Charlie's education, then onto Dearborn, Michigan. They moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, then to Texas. They returned to Hinsdale, in the Chicago area, in the early 1970s. Joy has remained in the area ever since. In 1980, Joy married William E. Currie. She earned an MBA in 1983. Joy opened the Hinsdale Antique Shop in 1987. Bill Currie, a gentle and fun soul, passed on in 2000. Yet love appeared on the horizon once again. Joy met James Blocker at a dance in Elmhurst. The two became partners and married in 2017. They enjoyed music, cards, plays, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Jim Blocker passed in December 2018. Joy is survived by a loving family including daughters, Deborah (Randy) Goldbeck, Iowa; and Jennifer (Craig) Harrison, Indiana; as well as son-in-law, Kevin (Sharon) Blocker, Washington; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Currie, Ohio. She is deeply missed by granddaughters, Amy and Sarah Matthews of Ft. Collins; Heidi (Peter) Currie, SC; Allison Cleary, Denver; and Ryan Harrison, Indiana. Her great-grandchildren also mourn her loss including Kaya Cooper, Audrey and Hadley. Services were held at Adolf Funeral Home, Willowbrook, Illinois on July 16th.