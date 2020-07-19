1/1
Joy C. Blocker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy C. Blocker, known previously as Joy D. Currie, now rests in the hands of her loving father. She passed July 4, 2020, aged 87. She was born to Maurice and Ethel Macredie in Kansas in 1932. Her parents died young. She was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Blanche and Charles R. Little. Her father served in WWII. The family moved to Cincinnati, where Joy grew up. She became involved with girl scouts and at 16 took a camping trip to Colorado. She and 12 others rode there in the back of a pickup truck before the Interstate highways. She studied Education at Miami University, Ohio. Her first teaching job took her to Denver. She also taught in Santa Ana, California, Michigan and Illinois. Joy married and out-lived three husbands. She married first, Charles A. Yantis, a Marine pilot in 1955 in Calif. They welcomed three children, including twins, Charles W. (deceased), and Deborah; and two years later, Jennifer. Joy was a devoted wife and mother, who embraced all life had to offer. She often filled the house with the "Sound of Music" on the piano. The young family moved to Champaign, Illinois, for Charlie's education, then onto Dearborn, Michigan. They moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, then to Texas. They returned to Hinsdale, in the Chicago area, in the early 1970s. Joy has remained in the area ever since. In 1980, Joy married William E. Currie. She earned an MBA in 1983. Joy opened the Hinsdale Antique Shop in 1987. Bill Currie, a gentle and fun soul, passed on in 2000. Yet love appeared on the horizon once again. Joy met James Blocker at a dance in Elmhurst. The two became partners and married in 2017. They enjoyed music, cards, plays, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Jim Blocker passed in December 2018. Joy is survived by a loving family including daughters, Deborah (Randy) Goldbeck, Iowa; and Jennifer (Craig) Harrison, Indiana; as well as son-in-law, Kevin (Sharon) Blocker, Washington; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Currie, Ohio. She is deeply missed by granddaughters, Amy and Sarah Matthews of Ft. Collins; Heidi (Peter) Currie, SC; Allison Cleary, Denver; and Ryan Harrison, Indiana. Her great-grandchildren also mourn her loss including Kaya Cooper, Audrey and Hadley. Services were held at Adolf Funeral Home, Willowbrook, Illinois on July 16th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 19 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved