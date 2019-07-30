Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Joy Kovel Obituary
Joy Kovel, nee Eisenberg, age 86, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Skokie; beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Mark (Jori) Kovel, Lynn Kovel Pfeifer, and Craig (Robin) Kovel; adored Bubbe of Carli, Grant, Evan, Lindsay (Jordan), Brittany, and Adam; devoted daughter of the late Isadore and the late Ida Eisenberg; cherished sister of the late Lorraine (late Sam) Margalit; dear sister-in-law of the late Alfred Kovel, the late Evelyn (late Albert) Mayer, and the late Leonard Kovel; treasured aunt, cousin and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mothers Trust Foundation, 400 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045, www.motherstrustfoundation.org or Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
