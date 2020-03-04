|
Joy Pifko Bergman of Glenview, IL and formerly long-time resident of Kenilworth, IL and Elmhurst, IL died on February 28 at Sunrise in Buffalo Grove, IL.
Joy was the widow of Arthur Bergman of Kenilworth, and earlier married to Robert J. Young while living in Elmhurst. She is survived by her son, Brett A. Young (Chicago), daughters Dr. Kathleen Young-Perkins (William)(Lincolnshire) and Barbara D. Young (Buffalo Grove), sister, Susan Jefferies, five nieces and two nephews, two stepsons and one stepdaughter, and four step-grandchildren.
Born in 1930 to Adolph (V.P. Campbell Soup) and Gladys (Dawe) Pifko in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Joy, the oldest of four daughters, received her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University and later earned a Master's Degree in Education from Rosary College. In 1952 she married Robert, an architect with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and moved back to Chicagoland. Joy was an experimental cook developing recipes for food companies and later became a Home Economics teacher at Sandburg Junior High School in Elmhurst where she was a valued asset until retiring in 1980.
Joy was a loving Mother and a caring Aunt and Step-Mother/Grandmother, always remembering everyone's birthday. She was a gifted seamstress, designing many intricate doll outfits and accessories. Joy was also a gardening enthusiast (dahlia specialist) who enjoyed all outdoor activities including canoeing, biking, golf, swimming, and paddle tennis. She was formerly a member of the Winnetka Bible Church.
Truly a "Joy" to the world, with the most incredible smile, she will be dearly missed by her family and the Sunrise Buffalo Grove community where she resided for the last four years.
Family receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, March 7th with services at Noon at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy's honor to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral Info (847) 362-2626 & Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020