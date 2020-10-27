Joyce Agnes Baran (Partyka), age 84 of Plainfield, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at Alvernia Manor Senior Living in Lemont, IL. She was born on March 23rd, 1936 in Chicago the daughter of Walter and Betty Partyka. She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, Walter Jr., and devoted husband of 48 years, Don Baran. She is survived by Donna (Regan) Rice, Debbie (Dean) Kornacker, and Mark (Kim) Baran, eight grandchildren, Arianne Dixon, Jonathan Rice, Lauren Kornacker-Ziolkowski, Amanda Wilsey, Mark Kornacker, Allison Baran, Michael Kornacker, Anna Baran. Five great-grandchildren, Karina, Jace, Cole, Barrett and Hailey. For more information and the full obituary, please visit www.markiewiczfh.com