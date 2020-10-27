1/1
Joyce A. Baran
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Agnes Baran (Partyka), age 84 of Plainfield, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at Alvernia Manor Senior Living in Lemont, IL. She was born on March 23rd, 1936 in Chicago the daughter of Walter and Betty Partyka. She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, Walter Jr., and devoted husband of 48 years, Don Baran. She is survived by Donna (Regan) Rice, Debbie (Dean) Kornacker, and Mark (Kim) Baran, eight grandchildren, Arianne Dixon, Jonathan Rice, Lauren Kornacker-Ziolkowski, Amanda Wilsey, Mark Kornacker, Allison Baran, Michael Kornacker, Anna Baran. Five great-grandchildren, Karina, Jace, Cole, Barrett and Hailey. For more information and the full obituary, please visit www.markiewiczfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved