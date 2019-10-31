|
|
Joyce A. Dimpfl, born June 21st 1943, passed away October 18th 2019. Daughter of the late John and Evelyn; beloved sister of Robert and Alice, Jeanette and Howard Shapiro, and the late Mary D. Dimpfl; aunt to Mike and Mary, Beth and Larry, Laurie and Dennis, Tom and Kari, Connie and Allen, and Bill. Great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Former resident of Kankakee and Elmhurst, Illinois, most recently resided at Providence Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Downers Grove, Illinois.
Graveside service will be Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, 17 W 201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. For info: Steuerle Funeral Home 630-832-4161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019