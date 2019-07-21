|
|
April 12, 1935 – July 14, 2019
Racine, WI (formerly of Chicago) – Joyce Ann (nee: Groh) Dettmann, age 84, passed away at her daughter's home in Racine on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 12, 1935 to the late Conrad and Clara (nee: Neustadt) Groh. She retired from Swedish Covenant Hospital. Surviving are her daughters, Sue (Jim) Stenstrom and Gloria (Nuccio) DiNuzzo; grandchildren, Erik, Mallory & Kelsey Stenstrom and Lorenzo DiNuzzo; sister, Shirley Schultz. In accordance with her wishes, private services were held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019