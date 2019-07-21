Home

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Joyce Ann Dettmann


1935 - 2019
Joyce Ann Dettmann Obituary
April 12, 1935 – July 14, 2019

Racine, WI (formerly of Chicago) – Joyce Ann (nee: Groh) Dettmann, age 84, passed away at her daughter's home in Racine on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 12, 1935 to the late Conrad and Clara (nee: Neustadt) Groh. She retired from Swedish Covenant Hospital. Surviving are her daughters, Sue (Jim) Stenstrom and Gloria (Nuccio) DiNuzzo; grandchildren, Erik, Mallory & Kelsey Stenstrom and Lorenzo DiNuzzo; sister, Shirley Schultz. In accordance with her wishes, private services were held.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
