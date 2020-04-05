Home

Chesed v'Emet, LLC
More Obituaries for Joyce Bogolub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bogolub

Joyce Bogolub Obituary
Joyce Bogolub, nee Sirota, age 86, beloved wife of Harve; devoted mother of Phillip (Sheryl), David (Toni), and the late Helene (Edie) Bogolub; cherished grandmother of Carli, Joshua, Danielle, and Joel Bogolub; sister of Nathan (Ken) and the late Marvin (Lois surviving) Sirota. Due to the health crisis, services and shiva will be private. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
