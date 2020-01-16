|
|
Joyce C. (Broo) Upton. Born July 11, 1933. Died January 10, 2020. Son Brad, sister Jean Roos, nephews Bret Roos, Perry Roos, niece Amy Turner (Eric). Graduate of Hirsch High, Michigan State University and her Masters from Governor's State. A 30 year employee of South Suburban Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (E. Hazel Crest, IL) She loved the Chicago Cubs. Service Saturday January 18 Flossmoor Community Church 2218 Hutchison Rd. Flossmoor, IL. 1p.m. visitation – 1:30 p.m. service
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020