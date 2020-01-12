|
Joyce Carol Sacha of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away November 29, 2019. Joyce was born in Chicago, IL on March 13, 1954, the dear daughter of the late Edward and Therese Sacha. She was raised in Glenview, IL and graduated from Regina Dominican High School. Former wife of the late Jay Mulligan. Beloved sister of Donna (John) Imirie and Gregg (Barbara) Sacha. Loving aunt of Stephanie Imirie, Kristen (Markus) Oppermann and Jessica (Trevor) Lilovich. Dearest friend of Kelly Pillon, Maureen Conners and Adrian and Nancy Grenier. Devoted owner of Snowball the cat. Joyce touched many lives with her kindness and sense of humor. Her heart of gold was demonstrated by her love of people and animals. She always took the time to share a conversation – texting was not her style. A special thank you to Kelly, Maureen, and Nancy for their kind support during a very difficult time. A Memorial Service in Joyce's honor will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home located at 8025 W. Golf Road, Niles, IL 60714 from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020